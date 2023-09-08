The Michigan football team is 1-0 after defeating East Carolina football 30-3 in week one. When it comes to the Big Ten, all eyes are on Michigan and Ohio State football every week. That was certainly the case in week one as both teams have high aspirations this season, and many are expecting the Big Ten crown to come down to the two team's showdown in Ann Arbor on November 25th. The college football world was excited to see the Buckeyes break in new QB Kyle McCord on Saturday against Indiana football as Ohio State almost always has one of the best QBs in college football. However, the Buckeyes' offense struggled on Saturday against a poor Hoosiers squad while JJ McCarthy had Michigan's offense looking sharp. Because of those two performances, national title odds look a little bit different ahead of week two.

When the college football season started, Michigan football trailed Georgia football, Alabama football and Ohio State football in national championship odds. Now, the Wolverines are ahead of the Buckeyes and trail only Alabama and Georgia. Oddsmakers must've been more impressed with Michigan's performance on Saturday than Ohio State's.

It's extremely early in the season and it's hard to tell how good each team after one game, but this is still a positive for Michigan. Still, we will find out much more about both of these teams in the next few weeks. Ohio State will hit the road to play Notre Dame football in South Bend in just a couple of weeks, and Michigan has a tricky road game at Nebraska in the last weekend of September. Those will be both be tough games, but chances are, both of these teams will be ranked highly when they meet in week 13.