Michigan football took a huge road loss to Indiana during the season. One month after that road loss, the Wolverines landed a former Hoosiers wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Ex-Indiana WR Donaven McCulley is off to Ann Arbor, his agent Billy Davis confirmed to Pete Nakos of On3.com Friday. McCulley comes to Michigan with 834 receiving yards and eight career touchdowns in tow.

McCulley, however, wasn't in the lineup during IU's 20-15 victory in Bloomington over the defending national champions. That's because McCulley had already left the Hoosiers in October.

Indiana witnessed Elijah Sarratt emerge as the most explosive Hoosiers WR. He caught 49 passes, racked up 890 yards and scored eight touchdowns. This Hoosiers offense, in unison, established themselves as one of the nation's top scoring units.

Outside of Sarratt, seven other IU players delivered a scoring reception. Omar Cooper Jr. finished second with six touchdowns. Ke'Shawn Williams added five scores while Miles Cross and Zach Horton tied with four touchdowns.

Back to McCulley, he was once a prized local in-state get for the Hoosiers. But also transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver. McCulley arrived to Bloomington as a towering 6-foot-5, 195-pound target. His signing became a major recruiting coup for Indiana — as the Hoosiers nabbed the state's No. 2 ranked prospect in the state by 247Sports. He was also a four-star prospect from Lawrence North High in Indianapolis.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote how McCulley was a “very good athlete who can run and make plays with his feet.” He even drew comparisons to Joshua Dobbs in his prospect evaluation. McCulley officially enrolled at IU in June 2021.

But his commitment came via the Tom Allen regime. McCulley eventually switched to WR in 2022. Indiana fired Allen in 2023 following a dismal 3-9 record. That campaign also was McCulley's best season — as he grabbed 48 receptions for 644 yards and scored six touchdowns. McCulley chooses Michigan over Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.