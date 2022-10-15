Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’

The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the halftime scuffle. In Morris’ words, it was the Penn State Nittany Lions players’ ‘Twitter fingers.’ Austin Meek of The Athletic has the details.

Mike Morris said that the Penn State Nittany Lions players “wanted to talk at halftime because they got lucky.” Now those are fighting words from the Michigan Wolverines football star! Clearly, Morris and company felt that they left it all on the field- and that the Nittany Lions left it all on their Twitter accounts.

It was a rough day for the Penn State football defense, which simply could not contain the Wolverines’ running game, which churned out over 400 yards of offense on the ground.

On the defensive end, Morris tallied four tackles, one for a loss, along with one quarterback hurry and a pass defended. The Wolverines’ defense limited the Penn State football offense to just 17 points, including just three in the second half.

It was a very impressive effort on both sides of the ball, a statement game, in the words of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh.

But the tension between the two teams, the scuffle, and the chatter that continued after the game- will be what most want to talk about.

Can we get another Michigan-Penn State matchup, please?