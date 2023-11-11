Michigan football players support coach Jim Harbaugh after Big Ten suspension comes down prior to Penn State game

The Big Ten conference has come down with it's ruling after its investigation of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program in the in-person scouting scandal. Multiple schools accused the Wolverines of gaining an unfair advantage with its action. As a result, Harbaugh will not be allowed to coach his team's final 3 regular-season games. Michigan players reacted by wearing t-shirts emblazoned with “Michigan vs. Everybody.”

The Big Ten conference issued a statement that claim Michigan is guilty of “conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years. This resulted in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition,” the conference said in a statement.

Michigan faces Penn State, Maryland and arch-rival Ohio State in its final 3 games, and Harbaugh will not be allowed to be on the sidelines. However, he can coach the team during the week at its regularly scheduled practice sessions.

The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. If they can stay undefeated, the Wolverines are likely to be in the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten punishment does not prevent Harbaugh from coaching in any playoff or bowl game.

The suspension issued by Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was not met with acceptance by the school. University of Michigan president Santa Ono argued that the ruling denied the football program its due process. The school will seek to get a court order that prevents the suspension from impacting the Michigan program and Harbaugh against Penn State.

However, getting a court order on a recognized federal holiday weekend could prove difficult.