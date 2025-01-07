The state of Michigan is very familiar with the ‘Sonic and Knuckles' duo in the NFL as the Detroit Lions have the most prolific rushing attack in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. A lot of Michigan football fans are fans of the Lions, and they could have another Sonic and Knuckles duo to cheer on. Michigan is working hard in the 2026 recruiting class right now, and two of their top targets are running backs Javian Osborne and Savion Hiter.

Savion Hiter is the top running back in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Javian Osborne isn't too far behind him as he is the #5 RB in the 2026 class. The Michigan football team is recruiting both players hard, and they are making a good impression on both.

Both Hiter and Osborne both recently participated in interviews with On3's EJ Holland, and Osborne thinks that if the two of them were to play together in college, they could make for a special duo.

“We can be a Sonic and Knuckles duo,” Osborne said, according to an article from On3. “He has that power as a running back. He can run kids over and run them over, too. It would be great to play with a guy like that…. He’s not a man of many words, but he’s very cool and humble like me. It’s been a joy competing with him and being alongside him.”

Hiter agrees. He can see the Sonic and Knuckles duo happening as well.

“It was good to chop it up with him,” Hiter said. “We talked when we visited Michigan, and now, our bond is growing stronger. It would be a great combination at Michigan. I believe the same thing — it would be like Sonic and Knuckles.”

Lions fans have it good with their running back duo, and the ones that also support the Michigan football team could be getting another special duo as well.