It was previously reported that Jim Harbaugh added a “Beat Georgia” practice period this offseason, just like when he added a “Beat Ohio” period in 2021, and Michigan football cornerback Mike Sainristil confirmed the report about the “Beat Georgia” period while at Big Ten media days on Thursday.

“Yeah, coach implemented a Beat Georgia period, where we go heavy 12 and 13 personnel,” Mike Sainristil said, via Bruce Beldman of The Athletic. “I'm pretty sure it's gonna be every practice.”

Mike Sainristil is a cornerback who converted from wide receiver for the 2022 season.

It will be interesting to see if adding this period works for Michigan this season. It worked in 2021, as Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football finally did what they had set out to do when he was hired, which is to beat the Ohio State football program. The Michigan football program extended their winning streak against the Ohio State football program in 2022.

Now, Harbaugh seems to have his eyes set higher. He has checked the box of beating Ohio State, and now he wants to win a national championship.

Michigan has made the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, but lost in the semifinal both times. The first time, they got blown out by the Georgia football program, and the next season they lost to the TCU football program.

The Georgia football program and Kirby Smart will undoubtedly be aware of Michigan adding a “Beat Georgia” period to their practices. It lets the team know that a target is on their backs, and will provide some bulletin-board material.