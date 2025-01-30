Former Michigan football stars Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards filed a lawsuit back in September against the Big Ten and the NCAA. They filed the lawsuit because they claim that the NCAA, Big Ten and Big Ten Network used their name, image and likeness without permission.

Now, more than 300 former players have joined Robinson and Edwards in the lawsuit.

“More than 300 former Michigan football players have joined a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and Big Ten, attorney Jim Acho told @freep,” On3 NIL said in a post. “The suit, filed in September, alleged the NCAA and Big Ten Network used players' NIL without permission.”

Players can now profit off of their name, image and likeness, but that wasn't the case until very recently. These players that are joining the lawsuit weren't able to make those profits, but other people were able to make money because of them.

“An overwhelming number of players — almost all of whom are all financially successful I might add — reached out, wanting to join this lawsuit because they said it was out of principle,” Attorney Jim Acho told the Detroit Free Press. “Money was made off their backs, they were denied the right to use their name and image and everybody knew decades ago it was wrong. It was unlawful. It was unethical. And these men want to make a statement.”

The NCAA and Big Ten filed to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that it was too late for these former Michigan football players because of the four-year statute of limitations.

“Plaintiffs’ claims are all time-barred,” The filing states. “Antitrust claims have a four-year statute of limitations. Plaintiffs waited too long to bring this action. Their proposed class definition ends in 2016—more than eight years ago—and their claims are based on conduct allegedly occurring between eight years and several decades ago.”

While former Michigan football players Denard Robinson and Braylon were part of the original filing as plaintiffs, there are now two other former Wolverines listed as plaintiffs as well: Michael Martin and Shawn Crable. Some other notable Michigan players who joined the lawsuit are Anthony Carter, Mark Messner and Jarrett Irons. All three of those players were All-Americans during their playing days.