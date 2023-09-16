The University of Michigan is used to winning nearly every battle it engages in with regards to its powerful football team. However, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines took it on the chin in a recruiting battle with Kentucky. Michigan was all in on twin brothers Jerod and Jacob Smith, but those two have decided to play for the Wildcats.

Jerod Smith is a dominant defensive tackle, while Jacob Smith is an edge rusher. Both players have been rated as 4-star recruits, and would have likely manned key roles for the Wolverines. Instead, Kentucky has picked up a pair of players who should help the Wildcats defense put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The loss of the Smith twins is part of a troubling recruiting trend for Michigan in recent months. They have had four players decommit since Aug. 11, including three in the 2024 class. Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2024 four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph decided against Michigan and opted for Miami last month, while Mantrez Walker of Buford (Georgia) reopened his recruitment Monday. Walker is a class of 2025 recruit.

The recent losses has had an impact on Michigan's recruiting rating for the Class of 2024. The Wolverines had been top 10 class prior to the defections, but the class is no better than No. 12 at this point.

While the future recruiting classes are in some jeopardy, this year's team has a legitimate shot at playing for the national championship. The combination of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum have given Harbaugh and the Wolverines an offense that can light up the scoreboard nearly every week.