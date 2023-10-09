Michigan football is looking like a clear-cut favorite to potentially win the College Football Playoff this season after going 6-0 to begin the campaign. Despite that, head coach Jim Harbaugh has still found his name linked to NFL jobs after enjoying no shortage of success with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, it appears Harbaugh could be locked down for the foreseeable future in Ann Arbor. Via John U. Bacon:

I just received this from two high-ranking UM officials: “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest-paid coach in the conference.”

Harbaugh was also asked Monday about potentially putting pen to paper on a new deal. Via the Detroit Free Press:

“Yeah, I mean like anybody, I’ve said it. You want to be somewhere where you’re wanted,” he told reporters. “They like what you do and how you do it, and they tell you that. Your bosses tell you that, and then that gets reflected in a contract. The bottom line … any of us, right? We want to be somewhere they like how you do it and what you do.”

It's pretty clear that Jim Harbaugh wants to keep coaching Michigan and he's had contract talks with the program for several months now. Given how well he's done in charge, there is absolutely no reason they wouldn't extend him and it does appear Harbaugh is content with staying in college.

Is there still an itch to coach in the NFL again? Maybe. But, if Harbaugh does in fact get a lucrative contract that makes him one of the highest-paid in the nation, it's hard to imagine him turning it down.