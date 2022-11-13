Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

A few weeks ago, sports fans were shocked with some brutal scenes after the game between Michigan State and Michigan. After the latter’s close win, several Michigan State football players were filmed beating up an opposing player. The news caused outrage, with many calling for the conference commissioner to do something.

Two weeks later… and no sanctions have been handed to any member of the Michigan State football team. Amid the radio silence from the Big Ten, John U. Bacon dropped a bombshell report on the Spartans’ ‘toxic’ behavior on the field. The lengthy tweet claims many unsavory things about Michigan State, claims that were reportedly corroborated by multiple people.

[Michigan running back] Blake Corum ‘at the knees and end his career.’… While I can’t identify specifically who was saying it, I know from turning around a few times after it was yelled that I saw it was a mix of players on the bench, staff in MSU clothing, and Coaches (8/X) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 13, 2022

The witness concludes by saying, “I will say it was the most toxic and hate filled sideline I have ever been a part of and it starts with the head coach. The staff and players follow his lead.” (17/X) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 13, 2022

That’s a big yikes. At the end of the day, football is just a game. Actively encouraging players to injure their opponents is scummy behavior that needs to be punished. If these allegations against the Michigan State football team are proven true, then the league should absolutely punish the team.

At 5-5, Michigan State is a long shot to make the College Football Playoffs. They have looked competitive in some of their games, but they simply haven’t been able to get the job done.

Michigan, on the other hand, is making a legitimate case to make it to the final dance over their state rivals. Including their win against Michigan State, they have won ten straight games this season.

With the police investigation coming to a close, it will be interesting to see if the Michigan State football players involved in this incident will be punished. If they get off early… it will be a damning statement by the Big Ten conference.