Michigan State football suspends 4 more players after attack on Wolverines

Michigan State football is not done suspending the players involved in the attack of two Michigan Wolverines after their recent showdown.

In a new statement released Tuesday, Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker and Director of Athletics Allan Haller announced that they are suspending Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. They now join Tank Brown, Zion Young, Khary Crump and Angelo Grose, who were the first ones to be punished in the wake of the ugly incident.

Tucker and Haller emphasized that Michigan State football is still in the process of gathering and reviewing “electronic evidence of the altercations.” They also shared that the team is “transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference” in the investigation of the altercation.

“We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community is our number one priority,” the statement furthered.

For those not aware of the issue, several Michigan State football players were caught on camera punching a Michigan player in the arena tunnel after their Saturday game. It was later revealed that two Wolverines were actually assaulted, identified to be Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows.

Green, for his part, seems ready to pursue legal action as he has already hired a lawyer. In a statement his attorney, Tom Mars, sent to media outlets, he noted that Green suffered from “concussion and other injuries.”

“Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law,” Mars said.

*This is a developing story. More details are expected to come out in the upcoming days as the investigation continues.