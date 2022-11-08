By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



This year’s Michigan State-Michigan football contest captured the headlines for the wrong reasons, as a wild postgame brawl ensued, during which a Wolverines player was attacked by multiple Spartans players. Or at least, that’s what appeared to happen.

On Tuesday afternoon, David A. Diamond, an attorney representing a Michigan State football player, wildly alleged that the Wolverines player started the melee. Here’s what Diamond said in a statement, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

“The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon. We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch,” said Diamond in a statement.

Diamond continued by acknowledging the Michigan State football player’s wrongdoing but made it clear that he didn’t feel criminal charges were necessary.

After the Michigan State-Michigan football game, videos surfaced on social media showing Wolverines defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows and his teammate Gemon Green assaulted by Spartans players.

After the scuffle, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh strongly condemned the actions of the Spartans players, calling them “sickening.” Harbaugh also called for criminal charges against the players responsible.

Eight Michigan State players were suspended indefinitely until an investigation is complete.

Adding to a potential defense case, Diamond, a Michigan State alum, added that his then-girlfriend “had a large cup of phlegm and saliva tossed at her” by a member of the Michigan basketball team back in 1995.

Such a story adds to the image the Spartans player’s attorney is attempting to project onto athletes from the University of Michigan.

It’s not clear if such a strategy will pay off. What is clear is that the battle between these two universities is far from over.