Michigan State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Payton Thorne

It will be fascinating to watch how Michigan State handles losing Jalen Nailor, A.J. Arcuri, and Kenneth Walker III in 2022. Recall that the Spartans defeated Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2021 campaign with an 11-2 record.

In ESPN’s power rankings, Michigan State is ranked fifteenth for 2022. That means they should be among the most successful teams in the 2022 college football season. Having said that, if the Spartans hope to have another successful season, quarterback Payton Thorne, who led the offense last year, will need to step up. Although Thorne is without receiver Jalen Nailor and running back Kenneth Walker III, top receiver Jayden Reed remains. This season, Thorne will be under more pressure, and the offense will have to pass through him.

Thorne, however, is already a known commodity. Looking ahead, Michigan State football’s true x-factor for 2022 will be wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Michigan State Football Biggest X-Factor of the 2022 College Football Season

WR Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed was one of the most entertaining players in college football this past season. There is no doubt he will continue to be among the most scintillating players in 2022 as well. His exceptional talent and ability can completely change the course of a game in a matter of seconds.

In 2021, Reed was the No. 5-ranked wide receiver in the Big Ten. He recorded 10 touchdowns and averaged 78.8 receiving yards per game. He also averaged 23.4 on kickoffs and 19.8 on punts as a return man.

Reed is most certainly going to be on a ton of preseason watch lists for both positional and conference awards. Since Jalen Nailor went early for the NFL, Reed should be the Spartans’ clear-cut top receiver in 2022. Expect an even greater year from him than he had last year after he elected to stay with the Spartans rather than enter the NFL.

Even with Walker leaving for the NFL, senior wide receiver Jayden Reed definitely has the potential to be the next great Spartan difference-maker.

“A guy like that, what’s he do for your offense? High-level production,” head coach Mel Tucker said.”I believe you’ve got to have three to four difference-makers on each side of the ball if you want to be really good, and he’s a difference-maker for us on offense.”

In 2021, Reed was Michigan State football’s top receiver in terms of catches (59), receiving yards (1,026), and receiving touchdowns (10). Since they played high school football together in Illinois, Payton Thorne, the returning starting quarterback, has made him his favorite target.

“He is a tremendous player,” Tucker said. “First and foremost, he is a great person. He’s a great guy. He’s a great teammate. He’s fun to coach. He’s always got a smile on his face, and he can do a lot for us.”

19 days. Jayden Reed fools the entire Nebraska punt unit and ties up the game late in the 4th quarter to keep MSU’s undefeated season alive. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DC7sXtp3dq — dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) August 14, 2022

Reed, though, has an influence on the game beyond just being a star receiver. With two punt returns for touchdowns and a total of 238 punt return yards on 12 tries, the senior was a weapon for the Spartans in the return game as well. A year earlier, he added 376 yards on 16 kickoff returns.

“You mentioned what he can do on special teams as a return guy. He’s elite,” Tucker added.

Reed was one of 52 athletes nominated to the preseason shortlist for the 2022 Paul Hornburg Award, which is presented every year to the most versatile player in college football. Reed should be considered one of the favorites to take home the prize this season given his abilities as a receiver and a returner.

As good as Thorne will be, Michigan State football will go as far as Jayden Reed takes it.