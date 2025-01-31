ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's College Basketball action as we head to the Big Ten for this next showdown. The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) will take on the USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) as both teams continue their conference schedules. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-USC prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans most recently took down Minnesota 73-51 for their 13th-consecutive win. The Spartans have been on a wild run through the Big Ten, remaining perfect atop the conference standings. They'll come into this tilt as the betting favorites once again, a spot they're all too familiar with this season.

The USC Trojans last took on rivals UCLA and fell 82-76. While they've gone 3-2 over their last five games, they're still working to get back to .500 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State will be their third ranked opponent (Illinois, Wisconsin) in six games where the Trojans have gone 1-1.

Here are the Michigan State-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Michigan State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

USC: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State did exactly what they needed to do in rolling Minnesota on their home floor. They're now considered an elite team in the nation and they're expected to win big against unranked teams as they continue their dominance in the Big Ten. Coach Tom Izzo also has the opportunity to tie Bob Knight's NCAA record 353 victories, so this game will certainly have some added meaning for the Spartans. It's the first game of a tough upcoming stretch, so they'll be focused on keeping the energy high and starting it with a win.

This Michigan State team is exactly what Tom Izzo loves in them not having a true “number one” star player. Each player on the roster is capable of putting up 10 points in any given game. If they can have two or three players scoring in double-figures, the Spartans stand a chance to beat any team in the nation. They're seventh in the nation is assists (18.5) and the Spartans also rank twentieth in opponent three-point percentage (29.2%). Expect their defense to be a huge factor in silencing this USC crowd.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC fought hard in their last loss to UCLA, but they had trouble closing the gap in a game where they trailed for the vast majority. They're struggled with the size of UCLA and typically play a smaller lineup than most teams. While they make up for it with athleticism and three-point shooting, they'll have to tighten things up in the defensive paint. They'll also need to work on their rebounding (32.1 RPG) as they rank No. 333 of 364 Division 1 teams.

Senior Forward Rashaun Agee was able to keep the Trojans rolling with his best performance of the season. Look for that to bode well for his confidence as he could have a good matchup at 6-foot-8 against the big men of MSU. Guard Chibuzo Agbo has also been shooting the ball well from deep at 37.4% at home, so expect him to continue being aggressive with his shot selection as they could use his spark in this one.

Final Michigan State-USC Prediction & Pick

While this betting spread is a close one, I feel as though this game will be decided in the rebounding department. Michigan State is certainly the hotter team on offense at the moment and they've managed to go 13-7 ATS on the season. They're 3-1 ATS on the road while USC is just 5-9 ATS at home. The real discepancy here is that UCLA is averaging just 32.1 RPG to Michigan State's 40.9. MSU also boasts the stronger defense and they could force the Trojans into several scoring droughts.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Michigan State Spartans to cover the spread on the road as their quartet of big men in Jaxson Kohler, Szymon Zapala, Carson Cooper, and Xavier Booker have a big night rebounding the ball.

Final Michigan State-USC Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-110)