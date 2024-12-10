ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and the Arkansas Raz0rbacks face off in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Arkansas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Michigan-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Arkansas Odds

Michigan: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -205

Arkansas: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch Michigan-Arkansas

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dusty May era has begun at Michigan and they have already matched their win total from last season. The Wolverines have played well on both ends of the court through their first nine games, but their defense has stole the show. Michigan is allows just 63.1 points per game, which is fifth-fewest in the Big Ten and 28th-fewest in the nation. Michigan also holds teams to the 11th-lowest field goal percentage in the nation. The Wolverines also do a great job staying out of foul trouble. If they can continue to play solid defense, they will win this game.

Michigan has four players scoring in the double digits. Tre Donaldson, Roddy Gayle Jr, Danny Wolf, and Vladislav Goldin combine to score 48.4 points, and they make a high percentage of their shots. Wolf and Goldin have been the two-man wrecking crew lately, and that does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. With these four players on the court, the Wolverines are a threat to win any game they play, and they can make some noise this season.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is 7-2 this season with losses coming against Illinois and Baylor. The Baylor game was close, but they lost to Illinois by 13 points. The Razorbacks do have a good win over Miami, though. Arkansas has done a good job on offense in all those games. They are averaging just under 80 points per game, and they are fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage. Arkansas does a great job staying out of foul trouble, as well. If Arkansas can continue to play well on offense, they will be able to upset the Wolverines in New York.

Arkansas allows just 64.2 points per game this season. That number is the third-lowest in the SEC. Along with that, forces teams to turn the ball over over 15 times per game this season. Turning the ball over is one Michigan's weaknesses. Michigan averages 15.1 turnovers per game, which is the most in the Big Ten. They are a very good team, but they will allow teams to hang around by turning the ball over. If Arkansas can stay tough on the defensive side of the court, they will have a great chance to win this game.

Final Michigan-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game between two great teams. Arkansas and Michigan are both shaping up to be teams to watch in as this season continues on. Michigan, in my opinion, is the better team. With their two seven footers and their two solid guards, the Wolverines should continue to climb the ranks. I am going to take Michigan to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Michigan-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Michigan -4.5 (-106)