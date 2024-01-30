Michigan faces Michigan State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Michigan Michigan State prediction, odds, and pick

The Michigan Wolverines are drifting through an aimless, dreary season under head coach Juwan Howard. In the 2021 season, Michigan thrived, getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and moving to the Elite Eight. Michigan narrowly lost to UCLA, but the Wolverines had a terrific season and had reason to think they would continue to be a factor in the Big Ten and in March Madness in future seasons. Yet, the program's trajectory has moved sharply downward. Michigan has a losing record and will not make this year's NCAA Tournament barring a miracle run to the Big Ten Tournament championship. Howard is struggling to find answers with his Michigan team, and the Wolverines have not been able to upgrade recent rosters in the transfer portal. Howard is swinging and missing, and he needs to find a spark with this group so that he can at least walk away from this season with reason for confidence heading into the future.

Here are the Michigan-Michigan State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Michigan State Odds

Michigan Wolverines: +11.5 (-102)

Michigan State Spartans: -11.5 (-120)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs Michigan State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines might not be an especially good team, but they are getting 11.5 points in a rivalry game. It's true that Michigan State is a better team, but rivalry games have a way of being close even if the teams' records and overall fortunes suggest that the game should be a blowout. Michigan is certainly going to be motivated for this game in a way it won't be motivated for any other game it will play this season. Michigan can look at this one game as a chance to salvage the season and gain some pride and respect. That's a powerful source of motivation, and it could be enough to keep this game close and ultimately cover the spread.

Also keep in mind that Michigan State has not been nearly as good this season as it was expected to be. This is a good team, but it is far from a great team. The Spartans have underachieved, and in their most recent game, they got hammered by Wisconsin. They will probably win the game outright, but should they be giving 11.5 points? That's certainly a legitimate question.

Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans are better than Michigan. They are playing at home. The fact that they just got wiped off the board by Wisconsin this past Friday might seem like a reason to pick against them, but because they no-showed in that game and were simply not very competitive, you can bet that Tom Izzo will have his team fully ready to play. If Michigan State gets off to a really strong start and gets a 10-point lead midway through the first half, this game could snowball on Michigan. The Spartans could gain confidence and Michigan, meanwhile, could lose faith very quickly. That's the exact scenario in which Michigan State could blow the doors off this game.

Final Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State will play really well, and that should be enough to win by 15 or more points. Take MSU.

Final Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -11.5