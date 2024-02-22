Michigan faces Northwestern. Our college basketball odds series includes our Michigan Northwestern prediction, odds, and pick.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan Northwestern prediction and pick. Find how to watch Michigan Northwestern.

The Northwestern Wildcats have never reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. That might finally be about to change. Northwestern has been winning most of its home games but had really struggled to win on the road in the Big Ten. The Wildcats blew late-game leads at Minnesota and at Rutgers. They played 35 really good minutes but could simply not close down the game in the final five minutes. That negative pattern was beginning to set in and haunt this team. Northwestern needed to find a way to stand tough late in a Big Ten road game. The Wildcats did that on Sunday at Indiana, fending off the Hoosiers 76-72 to grab a really important road win. The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee needed to see Northwestern prove it could win a road game in the Big Ten. Now that the Wildcats have done that, they are in much better position to make the NCAAs in consecutive seasons, having reached the 2023 edition of March Madness. However, in order for Northwestern to remain on the good side of the bubble, the Wildcats have to avoid bad losses. Losing at home to Michigan — a team which is in free-fall and has to be thinking about firing head coach Juwan Howard — would be a very bad loss. Northwestern has to remain focused and finish the job, in order to make another piece of college basketball history.

Here are the Michigan-Northwestern College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Northwestern Odds

Michigan Wolverines: +12.5 (-118)

Northwestern Wildcats: -12.5 (-104)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs Northwestern

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The spread is really large. Given that Northwestern has won some blowout victories at home this season — over Ohio State and Nebraska, to give two examples — it's understandable that the number is relatively big. However, Northwestern did not cover the spread at home against Penn State. It has wobbled at times against other Big Ten opponents it ought to defeat more convincingly. Northwestern is an enigmatic team. It was good enough to beat Purdue but bad enough to lose at home against lowly Chicago State. If Northwestern had not lost the Chicago State game, the Wildcats wouldn't be on the bubble right now, but they are. This kind of team is not 100-percent trustworthy. With a large number, Michigan can keep the game close enough to cover.

Why Northwestern Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are superior to Michigan. The Wolverines just keep losing one game after another. They look terrible at both ends of the floor. The program has genuinely cratered after making the Elite Eight just three years ago. Juwan Howard looks like a coach who is utterly out of ideas and inspiration for his players. Michigan is a lost, adrift program which might need to make a coaching change. Northwestern struggles on the road but has been strong at home. The Wildcats need this game for NCAA Tournament purposes. A strong effort and a blowout result are both good possibililties.

Final Michigan-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Northwestern will win, but that number is fat and juicy, and might not be covered. Stay away from this game early and wait for a live in-game play.



Final Michigan-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Michigan +12.5