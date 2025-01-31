ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan looks to stay near the top of the Big Ten as they face Rutgers. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Michigan comes into the game at 15-5 on the year, but 7-2 in conference play, placing them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-1, with the only loss being in the second game of the year to Wake Forest. They would then lose two in a row before five more wins. Since then, they are just 2-2, with losses to Minnesota and Purdue. Last time out, Michigan played Penn State. It was a tight game throughout, with Michigan trailing late. Still, Tre Donalson would score seven points in the final minutes, as Michigan went on a 9-0 run to win the game 76-72.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is 11-10 on the year, but just 4-6 in conference play, placing them tied for 12th in the Big Ten. They started the year 5-1 before three straight losses. They would then win three of four, before losing three straight. Since then, they have won three of their last five. Last time out, Rutgers faced Northwestern. Rutgers built an eight-point first-half lead and would stave off Northwestern as Ace Baldwin scored 37 points in the Rutgers 79-72 victory.

Here are the Michigan-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Rutgers Odds

Michigan: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Rutgers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: Fox

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is ranked 21st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan has been great on offense this year. They are 11th in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are ninth in the nation in assists per game this year. Michigan has also started games strong, sitting seventh in the nation in first-half points.

Vladislav Goldin leads the way for Michigan this year. He comes into the game with 15.7 points per game while adding six rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Danny Wolf, who leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 9.8 rebounds per game while adding 12 points and 2.8 assists per game this year.

In the backcourt, Tre Donaldson leads the team in assists this year. He has 4.3 assists per game while adding 12.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Roddy Gayle Jr. Hayle comes in with 11.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and a steal per game. Nimari Burnett rounds out the backcourt with 10.7 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is ranked 70th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 55th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 107th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. Rutgers is 87th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 158th in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, Rutgers protects the ball well. They are 64th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Ace Bailey leads the way for Rutgers this year. He comes into the game with 20.7 points per game, while also leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per game this year. Bailey also adds 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper has 18.6 points per game, with 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Finally, Jordan Derkack has 7.4 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

In the frontcourt, Lathan Sommerville leads the way. HE comes in with 7.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds per game this year.

Final Michigan-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

While Michigan is better on offense, averaging nearly seven points per game more than Rutgers, their defense is also much better. Michigan is 126th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 35th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 242nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 203rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Michigan is much better in the rebounding game. They are 59th in offensive rebounding percentage and 88th in defensive rebounding percentage. Rutgers is outside the top 125 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage this year. Finally, Michigan's defense has improved in the second half, sitting 41st in the nation in opponent points per second half, but Rutgers slows down on offense in the second half, sitting 110th in the nation in points per game in the second half. Take Michigan in this one.

Final Michigan-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Michigan -3.5 (-110)