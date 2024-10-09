After watching the Los Angeles Dodgers take a loss in Game 3, fans were quick to look for someone to blame for the pivotal L in San Diego versus the Padres.

Some blamed Dave Roberts. Others placed it on hitters like Shohi Otahni, who had just one hit in the game. And others still, like Instagram user LAJayShow, pointed the finger at Miguel Rojas, who had a pretty big mental error at shortstop in a game of inches while attempting a double play at the bottom of the second.

Well, as it turns out, Rojas is either a big LAJayShow fan or was searching his own name on IG and found the account's comment, opting to respond to the accusation with an expletive-heavy retort instead of focusing on the future.

“Yeah one f**king mental mistake I wish I would of pass the ball and get one out but my f**king sorry a** was trying to do everything possible to get 2 f**king outs!!!” Rojas declared. “Yeah I f**ked that decision up and you can blame the f**king reason of the L.

But Rojas wasn't done, as he went back to the well once more and added even more fuel to the fire for better or worse, noting that nobody on the team was trying to lose, even if the fans only really cared about the final score.

“You think you guys are the only ones who wants to win this s**t, every single one of the players and ppl in this clubhouse are doing everything to f**king win, it's not bc of the f**king effort,” Rojas wrote, “We doing everything possible if that's not enough to you guy I understand all you guys want is a victory after all the final out. Nobody in this s**t is lost we playing to win not to be the reason for the f**king L.”

Unfortunately for Rojas, he won't be afforded a chance to prove his haters wrong in Game 4, as he's officially been pulled from the starting lineup and likely won't play again until Game 5 – should the series go that long – because he's “banged up.” For his sake and the sake of all of Los Angeles, let's hope Dodgers fans get to see Rojas again, as that means a return to Blue Heaven for Game 5.