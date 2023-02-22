Mika is a 4-star Cryo character arriving at Genshin Impact Version 3.5. Originally introduced in Version 3.1, this Polearm wielding surveyor is finally coming to the game. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be discussing Mika, his abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Mika Abilities Overview

Mika is a 4-star Polearm Cryo character who excels in buffing and healing his teammates. His kit is actually pretty straightforward.

His Elemental Skill, Starfrost Swirl, makes Mika draw his crossbow and use it to attack. Once used, the characters in your team receive the Soulwind buff, which increases their Attack Speed when they are on the field. Players can either Tap or Hold their Elemental Skill button, which changes what Starfrost Swirld does.

Tap: Quickly fires a piercing Flowfrost Arrow that deals Cryo Damage

Hold: Aim the crossbow and lock on to an opponent, firing a Rimestar Flare. This deals Cryo Damage and upon hitting an opponent, it will rise and explode, launching Rimestar Shards into up to 3 other opponents, dealing Cryo Damage.

His Elemental Burst, Skyfeather Song, heals all nearby party members and grants them the Eagleplume State for 15 seconds. Whenever an active character under the Eagleplume state uses a Normal Attack and hits an enemy, they heal a certain amount of HP. This effect has an internal cooldown of 2.5 seconds.

Mika’s Elemental Burst scales with his Max HP.

Now, let’s talk about the best weapons and artifact builds for Mika in Genshin Impact

Mika Build Guide: Best Weapons for Mika

Black Tassel

Increases DMG against slimes by 40%/50%/60%/70%/80%

Although this might seem weird for a best-fit weapon for Mika, it’s really not. Yes, the increased damage against slimes is pretty useless. However, you are using this spear because of the Bonus HP% it gives Mika. The Black Tassel gives a maximum of 46.92% Bonus HP at level 90, which will go a long way in improving the heal of his Elemental Burst.

Staff of Homa

HP increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8%/1%/1.2%/1.4%/1.6% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1%/1.2%/1.4%/1.6%/1.8% of Max HP.

If you want Mika to deal a little bit more damage as well, then the Staff of Homa is a good alternative. The increased HP in the staff increases the amount of healing Mika can deal with his Elemental Burst, while also dealing a little bit more damage when using his Elemental Skills. However, this may be a little sub-optimal, as it would be better to give this staff to someone else who can utilize its damage bonus better.

Any Polearm with Energy Recharge

If you don’t want to use any of the above two Polearms, then you can use any of the others that give Mika Energy Recharge. This lets him use his Elemental Burst more, allowing him to top-up his team’s HP more often. Options include Engulfing Lightning, The Catch, Favonius Lance, and Prototype Starglitter. Out of all of these, the Favonius Lance may be the best option, as the other choices are more suited for DPS polearm users rather than a support one.

Mika Build Guide: Best Artifacts for Mika

4-Piece Noblesse Oblige

2-Piece: Elemental Burst Damage +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This artifact set is the go-to artifact set for Support characters, as their Elemental Burst normally synergizes well with the artifact’s 4-piece set. Mika is no different, as the Eagleplume state from his Elemental Burst as well as the ATK bonus from the artifacts will both buff his team and sustain them throughout the duration. The only downside to this is that Mika’s Elemental Burst does not deal any damage, and as such the 20% bonus is not really helpful

4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam

2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%

4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged, and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

This artifact set focuses more on increasing Mika’s healing, while also dealing damage in the process. The Healing Bonus from the 2-piece will help improve the healing quantity, especially when partnered with a Healing Bonus Crown. The 4-piece bonus will help increase the DPS of the team’s main DPS.

2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith

HP increased by 20%

2-Piece Emblem of Severed Fate or 2-Piece Maiden Beloved/Ocean-Hued Clam

Energy Recharge +20% (Emblem)/Healing Bonus +15% (Maiden/Ocean)

This is a more balanced artifact build focused on increasing the amount of HP Mika heals via the HP bonus from the Tenacity 2-Piece set bonus. Then, the player can pick between Mika using his Elemental Burst more or just straight-up healing more with each Elemental Burst. If you want to do the former, equip the Emblem of Severed Fate. If you want to do the latter, Equip the Maiden Beloved or Ocean-Hued Clam

2-Piece Maiden Beloved and 2-Piece Ocean-Hued Clam

Healing Bonus +15% for both

This build cuts the middleman and directly increases the amount of HP you heal when you use your Elemental Burst. When using this set, however, make sure that your Artifacts have good HP stats and substats.

Prioritize getting HP% for the Sands and Goblet, and either HP% or Healing Bonus% on the Crown.

Mika Best Team Compositions

Physical DPS and Superconduct Team Composition: Eula, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, Mika

Mika’s first passive, Suppressive Barrage, increases the amount of Physical Damage dealt by those under the Soulwind state. As such, it is ideal to partner Mika with a team that can deal Physical DPS, as well as inflict Superconduct. Superconduct further increases the Physical DPS dealt by lowering the enemy’s Physical Resist. Eula is the best fit for this team, as she is the Queen of Physical Damage. Raiden will help with her Electro application, which will help trigger Superconduct alongside Mika’s Elemental Skill. Zhongli can further decrease the enemy’s Physical Resist, as well as provide a shield to protect Eula. Should healing be needed, Mika can use his Elemental Burst.

For a more free-to-play team, players can switch Eula with other Physical DPS characters like Fischl (with a Physical DMG setup), Kaeya, or C6 Rosaria (with a Physical DMG setup). Fischl is a good fit as Oz will help in applying Electro for the Superconduct. Should the player opt for Kaeya instead, an Electro character like Lisa or even Fischl (with an Electro DMG setup) will help in applying Superconduct. The last character can be a flex character as needed. You can slot in Xiangling for the Melt and ATK Buff from Guoba, C6 Rosaria for the Physical RES debuff on her Ultimate, or even Yunjin for the damage buff and attack speed buff (C6) on her Elemental Burst.

Summary:

Mika is pretty straightforward to play and use in Genshin Impact. As long as you increase the uptime of his buffs, as well as remember to use his heal, he will be a good addition to any Physical damage team you put him in.

That’s all for our guide on Mika’s best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.