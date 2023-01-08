By James Kay · 2 min read

Mikaela Shiffrin made history when she matched Lindsay Vaughn’s World Cup records for wins by a woman skier, notching her 82nd earlier today. She has a chance to pass Vaughn for most wins on Tuesday when she competes in a night slalom in Flachau, Austria.

“I was so nervous this run. I have a rash on my face I was so nervous,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82. I just really wanted to ski well, and I did.”

Shiffrin, who won by a large margin and wasn’t challenged throughout the entire race, screamed after crossing the finish line and kissed her poles at the awards ceremony.

“It was a fight. But it was pretty amazing conditions and I got a report from the coaches and they were like, ‘It’s really attackable, so just go for it,'” she said. “I’ve been in this position before and I’ve given it away and today I wanted to fight for it.”

Shiffrin has eight wins this season and is approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 wins in World Cup history. Many believed Vaughn would pass Stenmark if injuries hadn’t cut her career short. Vaughn accumulated 82 wins in 295 races while it only took Shiffrin, who is 27 years old, 233 races to get to that total. At her age, Shiffrin is expected to be able to continue to compete for years to come.

Shiffrin has come a long way since her performance in the Beijing Olympics last year. She didn’t win any medals despite competing in six races. Now, she is one win away from building on her greatness.