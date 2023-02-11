Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will make their Brooklyn Nets debut Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn acquired the wing duo, along with four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, in Thursday’s blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

Bridges has emerged as one of the NBA’s top wing defenders since the Suns drafted him 10th overall in 2018. Offensively, the 26-year-old spaces the floor at a high level and has flashed an improved arsenal of moves as a self-creator this season. Bridges is averaging a career-high 17.2 points on 38.7 percent shooting from three for the year. The newly acquired Net is in the first season of a four-year, $91 million contract.

Johnson, another high draft pick by Phoenix (11th overall in 2019), has established a reputation as one of the league’s top floor-spacers. The forward is shooting 43.1 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game over his last two seasons. At 6’8, Johnson is also a versatile defender who can guard across multiple positions. The 26-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason with an $8 million qualifying offer.

After coming to Brooklyn as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith made their debuts in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Finney-Smith scored nine points to go along with nine rebounds.

The addition of Bridges (6’7), Johnson (6’8, Dinwiddie (6’5) and Finney-Smith (6’7) offers Brooklyn a dramatically longer and more athletic lineup than in recent seasons. Breakout center Nic Claxton will also be available Saturday after missing Thursday’s win with hamstring soreness.

Brooklyn sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 33-22. The new-look Nets will look to capture their second straight win Saturday before traveling across the river for a meeting with the New York Knicks Monday.