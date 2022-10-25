The Sacramento Kings are not off to a good start in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still without a win after three games and will be facing a rising powerhouse in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies up next at home Thursday. Kings head coach Mike Brown, however, wants people to pump the breaks a bit about giving a premature evaluation of his team based on just a small sample size so far this season.

Via Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee:

“Because of the lack of playoffs in 16 years, there’s a little bit of anxiety around here. I would caution everybody, there’s a time to overreact and a time not to. And after three games, for me, and I hope everybody takes my lead, is not time to…”

Although the Kings are still seeking their first win of the season, they looked competitive in all their previous three losses against great competition. Their first loss was at the hands of the still-undefeated Portland Trail Blazers followed by a defeat in a showdown with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. In their most recent outing, they gave a hell of a fight against the reigning NBA champions and Brown’s former team, the Golden State Warriors in a 130-125 loss away from home. All told, the Kings lost by just a total of 14 points in three games.

If the Kings are to stop the bleeding, they will have to improve their ball security, as they are 16th in the league with 14.7 turnovers per game and 19th with a 12.8 percent turnover rate.