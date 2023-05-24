Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

After an uneventful coaching stint with the Sacramento Kings, Mike Malone has thrived tremendously as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. Since 2019, Mike has steered the Nuggets into the playoffs every season. But more importantly, he recently led them to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance after completing a sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers. The series victory marked the first time in Nuggets history that they completed a playoff sweep. But while Mike has found a lot of success in Denver, beside him is a woman who consistently supports him. Let’s get to know more about Mike Malone’s wife, Jocelyn Malone.

Mike Malone’s Wife, Jocelyn Malone

Mike and Jocelyn Malone reportedly met when Jocelyn was still completing her studies at Providence College. Around this time, Mike was serving as part of the school’s coaching staff. Since then, the couple has been going strong together.

Jocelyn Malone, who was then Jocelyn Anne Cole, was born on May 21, 1974, in Canterbury, N.H. She attended Belmont High School. After completing high school, Jocelyn would enroll at Providence College. There, she suited up for the school’s volleyball team. Based on records, Jocelyn finished within the top five in blocks in the school’s all-time record books with a total of 346.

After completing college in 1996, instead of pursuing a career in volleyball, Jocelyn decided to become a school teacher. But two years after graduating from college, Jocelyn would marry Mike Malone. Since tying the knot, the couple has been going strong. In fact, Jocelyn can be seen supporting her husband during the games of the Denver Nuggets.

In fact, when the NBA created a Bubble to continue the NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic, families of NBA coaches were barred from entering the Bubble in order to prevent an outbreak. One of the coaches that opposed the ruling was Mike, who was not afraid of speaking out against the NBA. But more importantly, it showed how much he missed his wife Jocelyn and his family.

In an interview, according to Sportskeeda, Mike voiced out his thoughts during day No. 60 of the NBA Bubble by saying “I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here.”

While Mike has shown his affection for his wife, Jocelyn hasn’t been afraid to playfully tease her husband. In fact, during the 2022-23 season, Jocelyn roasted her husband through a text for failing to come away with victories while clinching the pole position in the Western Conference. Mike would play along to his wife’s message while revealing his wife’s message to the media.

After an uncharacteristic 124-103 defeat against the Houston Rockets, Mike spoke with the media and claimed that there would be no celebration in the Malone household while saying “‘[She told me] it would’ve been a lot better if you guys got it with a win. She’s my ex-wife now.”

As of this writing, both Jocelyn and Mike have two daughters together, named Bridget and Caitlin. According to sources, Caitlin would attend Mountain Vista High School. Since 6 years old, she has been playing volleyball, like her mother, Jocelyn. After graduating, she would showcase her wares at Elevation Volleyball Club 17 Peak. During her free time, she spends time with her friends and family. This should indicate that the Malone household is a tight-knit family.

The Malone family once publicly shared their concerns over a shooting held at a STEM school located in Highlands Ranch. Although Mike admitted that his daughters don’t attend the same school, the school was still too close to home. Moreover, the family personally knew people affected by the shooting. But more importantly, although Jocelyn informed Mike that the girls were safe, he couldn’t help but voice out that students aren’t supposed to be dealing with shooting outbreaks.

In an interview with ESPN, Mike emotionally said “The thing that makes you angry is that she’s telling me how scared my daughters are in their schools, texting her, because they don’t know what’s going on — it’s a lockout. Where’s this shooter? Is it at our school? Some other school? The kids go to school. They should be going to school to learn, have fun, be with their friends. Not worry about an active shooter. … It’s just frustrating, and it gets you angry because it hits home. And that’s how I felt today.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Malone’s wife, Jocelyn Malone.