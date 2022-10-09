Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad.

Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger by yelling at Lawson and putting his hands on his facemask. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appreciated his quarterback’s response, and said it was “appropriate.”

Pickett is trying to establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 quarterback in the NFL. He made the first start of his NFL career against the powerful Bills, and while the Steelers dropped a 38-3 decision, the quarterback showed he would not back down. Pickett has replaced former starter Mitch Trubisky in the lineup.

Kenny Pickett explained that he thought Lawson put him in a vulnerable position, and that’s why he got angry. “I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it, and tempers flared,” Pickett said. “I am going to keep on playing until the last play of the game.

Pickett completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards with 1 interception. The quarterback was sacked 3 times.

The Steelers are off to a halting 1-4 start, and they proved they simply did not have the lineup to compete on even terms with the rampaging 4-1 Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interceptions. Allen hit wide receiver Gabe Davis with a 98-yard TD pass on the third play of the game to set the tone for the Bills.