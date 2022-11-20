Published November 20, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting healthier, and that could be bad news for their competition in the AFC West. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who has been out with an ankle injury since going down in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, is good to go.

#Chargers star WR Mike Williams is a go for SNF vs the visiting #Chiefs, a source tells @theScore. Williams is the team’s leading receiver with 37/495/3 in seven games this season. Keenan Allen hopes to play as well after his first full practice since a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/H2mMxl1vla — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2022

Williams is not the only receiver who may be added to the lineup. Keenan Allen participated in practice Saturday after being out with a hamstring injury.

The return of two excellent receivers will help quarterback Justin Herbert get the offense untracked at home against the first-place Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams has caught 37 passes for 495 yards and 3 touchdowns through his first 7 games of the season. The 6-4, 218-pound receiver caught 76-1,146-9 last years for the Chargers. Allen has played just 2 games this season and has 6 receptions for 77 yards. When he is healthy, Allen is one of the league’s best route runners and clutch receivers.

The Chargers are 5-4 and fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. They have lost 2 of their last 3 games, and getting back a pair of big-play receivers can help them compete against an explosive team like the Chiefs.

The two long-time rivals met in Week 2, and the Chiefs emerged with a 27-24 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. Mike Williams caught a 15-yard TD pass from Herbert in that game and the Chargers led by 10 points midway through the third quarter. However, the Chiefs turned the game around when a Herbert pass was intercepted in the 4th quarter by Jaylen Watson and the defensive back returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.