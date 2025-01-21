ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Girona needs a win to stay alive for a knockout round spot as they face AC Milan. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Milan-Girona prediction and pick.

AC Milan is currently 4-0-2 in Champions League play, putting them in 12th and firmly in a spot to move to the knockout round. Still, they are just a point out of getting a bye in the knockout round. After losing their first two UCL matches, they have won each of the last four games. Further, they have been scoring better in UCL play as of late. After scoring just one goal in their first two games, they have scored 11 goals in their last four UCL games.

Meanwhile, Girona is 1-0-5 in UCL play, and currently five points out from a spot in the knockout round. With a loss, they will be eliminated from making the knockout round. They have struggled in UCL play recently, losing each of their last three games. Further, they have not scored a goal in each of the last three games. They have also not won a road game in UCL play, and have failed to score in all three games.

Here are the Milan-Girona Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Milan-Girona Odds

Milan: -230

Girona: +600

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 goals: -144

Under 2.5 goals: +118

How to Watch Milan vs. Girona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network/ Paramount+

Why Milan Will Win

Milan has been scoring well so far in UCL play. They have scored 12 goals in six games, good for two goals per game this year. Further, they have scored in five of six UCL games overall. They have also been strong early in the games. Milan has scored in five of six games in the first half, averaging a goal per game in this first half in UCL play so far.

Christian Pulisic has led the way in UCL play so far. He has scored three goals with one assist so far for AC Milan. He has scored five times and has four assists in domestic league play so far as well. He is joined by Tijjani Reijnders. Reijnders has scored three times in UCL play on an expected two goals. Further, he has scored five goals in domestic league play. Finally, Alvaro Morata will be looking to add more in UCL play. He has scored just once with an assist in UCL play but has five goals in domestic league play this year.

Milan has not been as strong on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed nine goals in six UCL games so far. They have also allowed a goal in each of the six games so far. Still, they have allowed just one goal in four of the six games.

Why Girona Will Win

Girona has scored just four times so far in UCL play, good for just 0.67 goals per game in UCL play. Still, this team is capable of scoring much more. Overall competitions, they have scored 36 goals, good for 1.29 goals per game.

Girona will be looking for an impact from Cristhian Stuani in this game. He has not made a start in domestic league play but has scored four goals with an assist. Still, in UCL play, he has two starts and played in all six games, but does not have a goal on an expected 1.6. Further, Abel Ruiz has scored three goals in domestic league play but has yet to score in UCL play as well. Donny van de Beek has scored in UCL play and has scored two goals with two assists in domestic play.

Girona has also struggled some on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed the goals in the six UCL games so far. Still, they have allowed one or fewer goals in four of the six games overall.

Final Milan-Girona Prediction & Pick

Milan has been strong in scoring as of late in UCL play. They have scored 11 goals in the last four games. Still, they have given up five goals in the last four games as well, allowing a goal in each game. So far in UCL games, the over 2.5 goal marker has hit in five of six games for Milan. Further, it hits in two of every three games across all competitions overall. Meanwhile, Girona has seen the over 2.5 hit in 50 percent of their games across all competitions. Girona has also scored in four straight games overall, dating back to their 1-0 loss in UCL play to Liverpool. Milan may score three goals on their own, but Girona could get one as well. Take the over.

Final Milan-Girona Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-144)