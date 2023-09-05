Miley Cyrus' “Bangerz Tour” which supported her album “Bangerz” made $68.9 million in the box office but the singer says that she “didn't make a dime.” In her TikTok series “Used to Be Young” which is also the title of her newest song, the “Hannah Montana” alum says she fully funded the tour because no one believed in what she thought the tour should look like at the time.

“A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces, so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue,” she said.

“When everyone kept saying, ‘Why are you doing this? You’re going to do like 100 shows and not going to make any money.’ I said, ‘There’s no one I would rather invest in than myself.’ So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved.”

However, the singer believed this tour had a different purpose.

“The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself,” Miley Cyrus added. “I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent.”

The singer spoke about she didn't have a desire to tour back in May after she released her album “Endless Summer” in March.

“It’s been a minute,” the “Flowers” singer said of her multiyear hiatus to British Vogue. “After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

She added: “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what…”

She later explained what she meant by her statements in regard to her relationship with her fans.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” wrote the 30-year-old “Flowers” singer-songwriter shared in a statement posted to her Twitter Wednesday (May 24) . “Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart.”

“I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.”

“It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too,” she added. “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

