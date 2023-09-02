Pop sensation Miley Cyrus recently shared a heartfelt moment from her past in her ongoing TikTok series, inspired by her latest single, “Used to Be Young,” Yahoo reports. In the series, Cyrus reflects on pivotal moments in her life and career. The latest video, posted on September 1st, featured a nostalgic look back at her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In the video, Cyrus held up the iconic movie poster photo of her and Hemsworth from their 2010 film, “The Last Song.” She shared that she was obligated to work with Disney on one more project at the time, which eventually led to the film. When casting for the role of her on-screen boyfriend, Will, she revealed that Hemsworth was her top choice.

Cyrus explained that in 2008, she needed to do “another feature film for Disney,” but she wanted to step outside the “Hannah Montana” universe. “When the screenplay was written, it was time to audition all the guys that would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie,” she reminisced. “We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.”

Reflecting on the success of “The Last Song,” Cyrus noted that one of the elements that made the movie special was that it captured the real-life blossoming of her relationship with Hemsworth. “I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real life and in real-time,” she shared. “So, the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”

This heartfelt revelation provides fans with a deeper glimpse into the love story between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth during their formative years in Hollywood.