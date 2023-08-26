Miley Cyrus played a special role in her mother Tish Cyrus' recent wedding to Dominic Purcell, serving as the maid of honor, Insider reports. In an interview with Vogue, Miley expressed her happiness for her mother and stepfather, saying, “To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful.”

Tish, 56, and Purcell, 53, tied the knot on August 19 at Miley's home in Malibu, California. Miley spoke about the significance of the moment, stating, “To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.” She also described the wedding as “the most romantic fairy tale.”

However, reports suggest that not everything is smooth within the Cyrus family. Key family members were notably absent from the wedding, fueling speculation of a family rift. Some fans believe that the Cyrus family may have divided into two camps since Tish and her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce last year. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause.

Despite the potential family tensions, Tish and Dominic Purcell's wedding was a special and romantic occasion, with Miley Cyrus playing an integral role in the celebration as the maid of honor.