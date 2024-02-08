Moving the family out west seemed to work.

According to Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus's mom, the push to get Billy Ray Cyrus in Hannah Montana was for some family time — considering taping for the show was thousands of miles away.

In a recent interview on Call Her Daddy, Tish chatted with her oldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, about how Hannah Montana intermingled with the family.

Billy Ray was not supposed to star in the show with his daughter, Miley, who played the title character. However, Tish pushed for it so that they could all be together.

Tish's push to get Billy Ray to try for Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus

She said, “He had done Achy Breaky [Heart] and nothing else was working. And then I brought Miley out to audition for Hannah and she had gotten it. And then one of the casting directors said as a joke, like, ‘Ugh, too bad we can't afford her real dad.' And I said, ‘Oh, maybe you can.'”

They (all five children) were all living in Toronto, Canada, for Billy Ray's show prior to Miley landing the gig on the Disney Channel classic. So, Tish wanted the family to be together. Hannah was taped in Los Angeles, and traveling back and forth would've been too difficult.

“Milley had already gotten Hannah, and I was already stressed about, ‘What are we gonna do?' I couldn't, as a mom, have half my kids in Tennessee and be out [in Los Angeles] with Miley, like I just could not do that,” Tish said. “And so I was like, ‘I have to bring all the kids.' And so that's when I said to Billy Ray, ‘You should come audition for the dad. Because they love you and they're really interested. Yes, it would be a pay cut, but our family could be together.'”

It seemed to work out pretty well for Miley Cyrus and (hopefully) the rest of the family. After all, Miley just won a Grammy. At least they were together for the whole experience in Los Angeles.