Millie Bobby Brown has finally spilled the beans on the unconventional proposal from her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, CNN reports.
Appearing on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old actress shared the delightful details of their underwater engagement, which took place during a diving excursion.
Brown revealed that their love for diving brought them closer, and while on vacation, Bongiovi surprised her with a proposal beneath the waves. “He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” she recounted. Despite the romantic gesture, there was a moment of panic when the ring slipped off Brown's finger and sank rapidly into the depths.
But Bongiovi wasn't about to let their special moment go awry. With swift determination, he dove deep to retrieve the ring, much to the amazement of their dive instructor, who cautioned against such risky maneuvers.
After the ring was safely back in Bongiovi's possession, they resurfaced, where he officially popped the question with Brown's mother's ring, which he had obtained permission to use for the proposal.
Reflecting on the incident, Brown expressed gratitude for Bongiovi's dedication and support, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to each other.
Their relationship first made headlines in June 2021, when Bongiovi posted a selfie with Brown on Instagram, captioned “bff <3.”
The whimsical proposal tale adds another chapter to the love story between Brown and Bongiovi, showcasing their adventurous spirits and deep connection. As they embark on their journey towards marriage, it's clear that their bond is as strong as ever, with each willing to go to great depths – quite literally – for the other's happiness.