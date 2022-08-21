Milly Alcock is an Australian actress who had her break into the entertainment industry in her home country where she appeared in multiple television and film projects. As of this writing, she has now made her way into the Hollywood scene after she was cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the upcoming sequel to the famous HBO series Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon. In this article, however, we will be talking about Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $1 – $2 million Age 22 Salary Unknown Sponsors Tommy Jeans, NBN, KFC, Cadbury, Woolworths Profession Actress

Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $1 – $2 million

Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Famous People Today , Bio Gossip , Net Worth and Salary , and Trengezie .

Let us now learn more about the life of the young Australian actress and how she paved her way to book a role in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Milly Alcock was born on April 11, 2000, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. She also has two brothers. Aside from that, nothing much is known about the personal life of the Aussie youngster.

As for her acting career, she had her first go-around in the entertainment industry back in 2014 when she played a role as an extra called “Teen Girl 1” in an episode of the romantic comedy Australian TV series Wonderland.

In 2017, she had two acting credits in her name, the first was when she appeared in 3 episodes of the Australian drama series Janet King as Cindi Jackson. The second one was when she was cast as Isabella Barrett for 6 episodes in the TV miniseries High Life.

Aside from her earlier TV appearances, she was also in television advertisements for various brands such as NBN, KFC, Cadbury, and Woolworths.

Milly Alcock booked her first film role in the 2018 movie The School as Jien. In that same year, she added three more television projects as she was cast as Emma Carvolth for 4 episodes in the drama series A Place to Call Home. She then appeared as Maya Nordenfelt in 6 episodes of Fighting Season. Finally, she was cast as Marissa Campbell in the Netflix Australia series Pine Gap where she appeared in 5 episodes.

To finish off her 2018, the Casting Guild of Australia awarded Milly Alcock with the Rising Stars of 2018 award due to her multiple impressive performances in TV for that year. This would, obviously, help to add to Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022.

2019 was a big year for the young actress as she appeared as Sian Galese for 4 episodes of Les Norton. She was also cast as Sam Serrato in the Australian crime thriller Reckoning and she appeared in 10 episodes that aired between 2019 and 2020.

Milly Alcock was then cast in one of the bigger roles in her young career. She joined the Australian drama series Upright that aired on Foxtel Showcase channel and she played the role of the runaway teenager Meg who hitchhiked 2,000 miles across the Australian outback.

Her performance in Upright earned her a nomination as the Best Comedy Performer by the Australian Academy Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Unfortunately, she lost to her Upright co-star Tim Minchin.

After an impressive 2019 as far as her acting career goes, Milly Alcock was faced with a decision about her education. She eventually revealed that she dropped out of school to pursue her acting career full-time.

“It wasn’t my place. I never did well. I really struggled and I really wanted to do well,” Milly Alcock said . “(School) just wasn’t for me. I didn’t really have any great teachers who saw me until I found acting was where I felt safe. So, yeah, it was the right decision.”

After appearing in 8 episodes for season 1 of Upright, production is currently underway for season 2 and Milly Alcock was present in Queensland, Australia, where they are shooting to reprise her role as Meg.

Aside from her work in Upright, she also had roles in the short film The Familiars as Alison and the supernatural thriller TV series The Gloaming as Jenny McGinty. She appeared in 7 episodes for the latter and both projects were released in 2020.

In 2021, Milly Alcock landed in what might be the biggest role in her career as she was cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon . Her character is described as a dragon rider of pure Valyrian blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mils (@millyalcock)

The series is set to premiere in August of 2022 and it is much anticipated by most Game of Thrones fans. As for Milly Alcock, her role in this may be the big break she is waiting for in order to tap into the Hollywood entertainment scene. If the project proves to be a successful one, this will most likely launch her to stardom.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Milly Alcock’s net worth in 2022?