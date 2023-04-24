The 2023 NBA Playoffs are off and running, with some big moments carving their places in the books. While some series are already over, others are far from being decided. That is the case for the first-round matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, which has not gone as expected so far. With Milwaukee set to face Miami on the road again Monday, it means it is time for some Bucks Game 4 bold predictions as Giannis Antetokounmpo gets set to make his return form injury.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a 58-24 record, the best in the league. This was the third time in the past five years that the Bucks secured the top record in the NBA.

On the other side of the matchup, Miami went 44-38 record, earning the No. 7 seed in the East in the process. This represented nine fewer wins compared to 2021-22. The Heat wound up losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in before defeating the Chicago Bulls at home to officially clinch a postseason bid.

In Game 1 of the first round, Miami won 130-117 after Giannis went down with an injury. Without the star, Milwaukee bounced back in Game 2 with a 138-122 victory at home. Then, in Florida, the Heat took Game 3 by a score of 121-99.

However, with Antetokounmpo set to return, things could be very different moving forward. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round series versus the Heat on Monday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Milwaukee holds Jimmy Butler to at most 25 points

If there is one player the Bucks need to pay extra attention to on Monday, that is Jimmy Butler. His impact was felt during the regular season, especially when he missed multiple games as he recovered from an injury. Miami ended up going 9-9 without him.

The six-time All-Star averaged 22.9 points per game, his best mark since joining the franchise, while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game. He notably shot a career-best 53.9% from the field.

So far in the playoffs, Butler is putting up a series-best 30.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds plus 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting 60.3% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Butler scored 35 and 30 points, respectively, in the team’s two victories in the series while having 25 in the loss. If the Bucks want to have a chance, it starts with containing Butler.

The bold prediction is that Milwaukee will hold Butler to at most 25 points in Game 4. Should that happen, the Heat should have big problems finding its offense, especially since Tyler Herro is out. Butler did get banged up in Game 3, which should give the Bucks an advantage.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo returns with a 20-point double-double

One key factor for this series has been Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury. The superstar missed both Games 2 and 3 after going down with a lower back contusion in Game 1. Without him, the Bucks lost two games, including Game 1 at home, despite entering the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the title.

In the regular season, The Greek Freak recorded a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He made 55.3% of his field goals, 27.5% of his 3-pointers and 64.5% of his free-throw attempts.

For his performances, the league voted Antetokounmpo as a finalist for the MVP trophy. While Giannis likely won’t take home his third MVP, being in the mix again is a major accomplishment.

On Monday morning, it was reported that Antetokounmpo is set to return in Game 4 after a two-game absence. With him back, Milwaukee will have the chance of tying the series and stealing a game on the road back.

While Antetokounmpo could have some restrictions in terms of minutes and conditions, the bold prediction is that he will return with a 20-point double-double. If that is the case, the Bucks will be in a good position to win the game as the star will be present on both sides of the floor.

1. Bucks tie the series thanks to a dramatic win

At the end of the day, it is difficult to ignore how Antetokounmpo’s return can impact the series moving forward. Even though he might not be 100%, his presence alone could be enough of a challenge for the Heat to handle.

According to FanDuel, the Bucks are the favorite to win this contest. Currently, the spread is -7.5, indicating that many expect this game to not be close.

With Antetokounmpo in the lineup in the regular season, Milwaukee went 47-16. This means that with him on the floor, the team is a step closer to a win.

The bold prediction is that the Bucks will end up taking home Game 4 in dramatic fashion. The final minutes will be must-see television and could produce some of the best moments of this postseason. With this result, the Bucks will return home 2-2 in a solid position to take a lead in the series.