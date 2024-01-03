Could Mindhunter get a revival?

Actor Holt McCallany, who stars in Mindhunter, said some encouraging words about director David Fincher bringing it back.

This was revealed in a recent interview with the star for Awards Daily.

Director David Fincher has thoughts of bringing Mindhunter back

He was pressed on the issue after the interviewer mentioned the “huge subculture of Mindhunter fans…who have not given up on the idea that there could be a third season.”

Also added was, “We refuse to give up.”

McCallany had a response that should get devotees to the show a bit of hope.

“I've heard that David's thought about it,” he said. “I'm not saying it's going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I'm coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it'll depend on what David wants to do. It's been a few years now, so it's probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign.”

In case you haven't seen the series, the plot synopsis from IMDb states the series is about: “Two FBI agents, fighting the department stigma of backroom boys — those who try to complicate the status quo of simple. Means, Motive, Opportunity (MMO) of crime-solving with academics — work to develop an innovative investigative field incorporating psychology, anthropology, and sociology as a method to reveal the motive.”

The series ran from 2017 to 2019. David Fincher was one of the directors.

We'll see if what Holt McCallany said comes to fruition, for it would blow Mindhunter's minds having it return.