Another Minecraft game is under its way and it seems like a new action strategy game entitled Minecraft Legends. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming new Minecraft Game. Micraft Legends is soon to make an appearance in the 2023 Xbox developer direct event and many are already looking forward to additional news if the game and more gameplay footage to peek at. With the recent success of Minecraft Dungeons and the ever growing community of Minecraft, game developer Mojang Studios has now introduced a more strategic experience of Minecraft. Minecraft Legends is set be a an action strategy game this time for the franchise. During Mincraft Live 2022, Minecraft Legends was said to have a release window within Spring 2023 but we’ve gotten news from an Xbox event in 2023 to have the game locked in for April 2023. The Game Awards finally released an exact date for the game and Minecraft Legends is officially set to launch on April 18, 2023. According to the trailers, Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox, PC, Switch, and PlayStation. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for those thinking of getting.

As seen in the trailer, the game will be an action strategy experience, entirely different from the franchise of Minecraft. The once-peaceful world of Minecraft has been taken over by Piglins and it’s up to you to stop them from destroying the world you live in. You will be working with a lot more companions as well as equip perks to defeat a variety of enemies. You’ll be mostly riding your horse and use mechanics to take down enemies that many have seen in the original Minecraft. Minecraft Legends Crossplay As the Minecraft community knows, Minecraft is best enjoyed with your friends. So, if you’re wondering whether if the game has crossplay support or not, here are a few details regarding it. Minecraft Legends will have full cross-platform and crossplay across all the platforms. This means regardless on what platform you and your friends are using to play the game, you can create a lobby and enjoy it together. Minecraft Legends will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass. As a result, you can either purchase the game from Steam or choose the Game Pass route. Just remember that you need to log in to your Microsoft account to enable crossplay. If you don’t have an account, you must create one to enable it. When released, Minecraft Legends will be available on the following platforms: Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Compared to the wide selection of platforms for Minecraft, this list is still small but the game might update to more platforms if it gets successful.

Minecraft Legends Open World

Of course, people will be asking if the game will have an open world setting for the game. With Minecraft Legend’s vast world up ahead with a lot of explorable plains, there should be enough space for multiplayer gameplay to happen? So will Minecraft Legends have an open world? Yes, Minecraft Legends will have an open-world style in both its traditional strategy experience and PvP sections. Of course the famed franchise of Minecraft should have multiplayer for people to enjoy the game to its fullest.

That’s everything for Minecraft Legends for now.