The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-2) take on the 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series with a Minnesota-Iowa prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Minnesota has begun the season 3-3, and they are coming off a blowout loss against Michigan. Minnesota is led by Athan Kaliakmanis. Kaliakmanis has thrown for 797 yards, and six touchdowns. He has also thrown six interceptions. The better part of the game is Minnesota's run game. Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards, and four touchdowns in this game. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry this season. As a team, the Golden Gophers average 4.4 yards per carry. On defense, Minnesota has 11 sacks, eight interceptions, and 17 pass deflections.

Iowa is ranked 24th, but it is because of their defense. Penn State crushed them, but Iowa has not given up more than 16 points in any of their other games. Iowa has 10 total sacks, 24 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. They have also forced six fumbles. Cade McNamara was the starting quarterback, but Deacon Hill is tasked with that responsibility now. Nonetheless, Iowa only has 816 pass yards on the season, and they have thrown six touchdowns to five interceptions. Leshon Williams is the lead back. He has rushed for 459 yards, and one touchdown.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Minnesota-Iowa Odds

Minnesota: +3.5 (-104)

Iowa: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 30.5 (-115)

Under: 30.5 (-105)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa Week 8

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

Minnesota will have a tough task on offense in this game, but they should be able to shut down the Iowa offense. Iowa does not move the ball well, and neither quarterback does a good job through the air. It is known that Iowa has not had a good offense for a few years now. Minnesota should be able to shut down the passing game easily. If they can do that, all they have to focus on is making sure Williams does not run crazy. Minnesota should be able to hold Iowa to under 20 points, and that will give them the chance to cover the spread.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

Iowa will cover the spread for the same reason they are 6-1 this season. That reason is their defense. Iowa was crushed by Penn State, but Minnesota is far worse. The Hawkeyes are big on bend, don't break as they give up 325.6 yards per game. Iowa will not give up that many yards in this game. Minnesota is not the best through the air, but their run game is pretty good. Iowa should be able to hold Minnesota down in this game. They will give up less than 20 points in this game, so it will be up to the offense. If Iowa can hold Minnesota down, and put up over 20 points, they will cover the spread.

Final Minnesota-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a low-scoring game. Neither team is going to put up 25+ points, so I expect the under to hit with ease in this game. When it comes to a winner, Iowa is just 3.5-point favorites at home. I am going to take the Hawkeyes to cover that spread, and win the game.

Final Minnesota-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -3.5 (-118)