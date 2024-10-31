Just a few weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings were creating one of the top stories of the 2024 NFL season. They had started the year with five straight victories — including three wins over the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers — and were impressive on both sides of the line of scrimmage. But as they prepare for their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings face new challenges.

The loss of outstanding left tackle Christian Darrisaw could have a negative impact on their productivity. Darrisaw is one of the best at his position and his absence is likely to have an impact on both the running and passing games. Darrisaw clearly can open some decent holes for Aaron Jones in the running game and also protect quarterback Sam Darnold's back side.

Now that Darrisaw is done for the season, the Vikings are hoping that new acquisition Cam Robinson can make a quick adjustment and step into Darrisaw's position and do a solid job after being acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars. If it takes time, the Vikings will be forced to use David Quessenberry at the position. He struggled in Week 8 against the Rams after he was forced into the spot by the Darrisaw injury.

The Vikings excelled during the opening five weeks of their schedule, but they are forced to rebound after losing two games in a row. The Colts are not a formidable opponent and the Vikings are 5.5-point favorites over a team that ranks 28th in yards allowed and 30th in rushing yards allowed.

With games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans coming up, the Vikings have a chance to build a new winning streak.

Sam Darnold will throw at least 3 TD passes and Aaron Jones will run for 100-plus yards

Even if Robinson needs time to adjust to his new environment, he should be able to do a decent job against the Colts. He played against Indianapolis twice a year, so he is familiar with their players and their scheme.

That should help Darnold, and he has fantastic receiving weapons at his disposal in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson is elite and is likely the best receiver in the league, while Addison has game breaking speed and can hit the home run.

It is doubtful that the Colts can do anything to slow down Jefferson because he excels at beating tight man coverage, even if he is doubled. Addison is one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league as he has solid moves in addition to his ability to run by defenders. It seems likely that each of those receivers will catch at least one touchdown pass.

As talented as the team's two best wide outs are, the Vikings should have a big week against the Colts with their running game. Jones has been solid so far, and he should find fertile ground against Indianapolis because the defense does not want to pay the price to shut down a running attack.

Jones has 104 carries for 501 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns at this point, and he should have his best game against the porous Colts. The running back should easily soar past the 100-yard mark and help deliver vital offensive production to the Vikings.

TE T.J. Hockenson makes his big return with 1 TD, 80 receiving yards

The other receiver who returns to the Vikings includes tight end T.J. Hockenson. The star tight end has been out of the lineup for 11 months after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee last year. Hockenson is not facing any limitations as he returns to action this week.

Hockenson will fill a need as both a solid third-down target and a red zone weapon. He has the size and strength to wall off defenders and then make the difficult catch. He should also be able to run after the catch and hold onto the ball after absorbing a big hit.

Hockenson has been a difference maker throughout his career with the Lions and Vikings, and that should not change as he returns to competition.

Vikings defense will get 8 tackles from Harrison Smith

Linebacker Blake Cashman was Minnesota's leading tackler through five games, but he has not played since Week 5 against the Jets because of a turf toe injury.

It was highly anticipated that he would return for the Colts, but he was not seen at Thursday's practice session. As a result he may not play or could be limited.

Look for safety Harrison Smith and linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to step up. Smith leads the team with 45 tackles, while Greenard has 5.0 sacks. Van Ginkel has two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns and one forced fumble.

All three will have to make key contributions to defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit.