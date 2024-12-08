ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) Monday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Minnesota-Indiana prediction and pick.

Here are the Minnesota-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Indiana Odds

Minnesota: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +400

Indiana: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota does not do a good job scoring. However, they can play a little bit of defense. Minnesota allows just 62.0 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the Big Ten. A big reason for this is the Golden Gophers slow the pace down. They want to use the shot clock, and stay in games that way. They do not force a lot of turnovers, but opponents take the second-fewest shots per game against Minnesota. If the Golden Gophers can control the pace against Indiana, they will be able to win this game.

Minnesota has to get a big game out of Dawson Garcia. He is the leading scorer for the Golden Gophers at 19.0 points per game. He is also the leading rebounder with 7.4 per game. Garcia is shooting 48.0 percent from the field, and 35.9 percent from three. He is coming off a double double against Michigan State as he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He was the reason Minnesota stayed in that game. If he plays well, Minnesota plays well.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Gophers are the worst scoring team in the Big Ten at 65.2 points per game. Along with that, Minnesota shoots 42.9 percent from the field, and that is the second-lowest field goal percentage in the conference. Additionally, Minnesota has the second-lowest percentage from beyond the arc. The Golden Gophers do not do a good job shooting the ball, and that is not going to change on Monday night.

Indiana is on a three-game win streak, and they have played extremely well in all three games. The Hoosiers have won each of those games by at least 16 points, and they have scored at least 76 points in all those games. In those matchups, Indiana has shot well over 50 percent. Indiana is hot on the offensive side of the court, and they have to continue that in this game. If the Hoosiers can shoot the ball well, they will be able to cover this spread at home.

Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako are the two leading scorers on the team, and they have both been playing some great basketball. In the past three games, these two have each had a game scoring ove4 20 points, and they are averaging well over 10.0 points per game. Reneau has been a little more consistent, and he is lights out shooting wise. If both Reneau and Mgbako can have a good game, they will be able to cover the spread against Minnesota.

Final Minnesota-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana is the better team in this game, and I am not going to take into consideration the Minnesota defense. With their lack of scoring, I do not think Minnesota has any chance to win. I will take Indiana to win this game, and cover the spread on Monday night.

Final Minnesota-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -9.5 (-120)