The top team in the Big Ten takes the court as Purdue hosts Minnesota. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Minnesota-Purdue prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota enters the game at 15-8 on the year, while sitting 6-6 in the Big Ten. That placed them in sixth place in the conference this year. They have won three of their last four though, with a win on the road over Penn State, and then home wins over Northwestern and Michigan State. Last time out, they faced Iowa. Minnesota had a large lead at half-time and would hold a 20-point lead during the second half. Still, Iowa made a run and would end up making the comeback, winning 90-85.

Meanwhile, Purdue is 22-2 on the year, and 11-2 in conference play, first in the Big Ten. After starting the season 6-0, they would lose their first game of the year, falling in their first conference game at Northwestern 92-88. They then went on a seven-game winning streak, including beating a top-ranked Arizona and a ninth-ranked Illinois before falling on the road once again. This time it was to Nebraska, as they fell 88-72. Since then, thye have won eight straight games, with five of the eight being by ten or more points.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Purdue Odds

Minnesota: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1200

Purdue: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Purdue

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota sits 74th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 92nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 61st in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 88th in points per game this year but do sit fourth in assists per game on the season. The offense is led by Dawson Garcia. He comes into the game averaging 17.3 points per game this year, while also having 2.0 assists per game. Cam Christie is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 11.3 points, per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr has 10.3 points per game. Still, a major part of this offense is Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins scored just 8.3 points per game but has 7.6 assists per game this year.

On the boards, Minnesota is 90th in the nation in rebounds per game. The rounding game is led by Garcia as well. He comes in with 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team is Pharrel Payne, who has 6.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 61.8 percent from the field this year.

The defense has been solid, sitting 74th in the nation in points per game, but are 40th in the nation in blocks per game this year. Payne leads the way here. He comes in with 1.6 blocks per game this year. Further, Dawson Garcia comes in with 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is number two in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting second in adjusted offensive efficiency and 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They have also faced the hardest schedule according to Ken Pom, coming away with just two losses on the year. Further, Purdue is fifth in the nation in points per game while sitting sixth in assists per game this year. They are also 11th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They have been led by Zach Edey.

Edey comes into the game with 23.3 points per game this year. That is good for third in the nation this year, while his shooting percentage of 62.3 percent is 15th in the nation. Edey has 25 or more points in six of his last eight games, with four games over 30 points. Meanwhile, Braden Smith comes in with 12.7 points per game this year, while also having 7.1 assists per game on the year. Lance Jones has also been solid this year, he comes into the game with 12.8 points per game this year.

Purdue has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting fifth in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are fourth in defensive rounds per game as well. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 11.7 rebounds per game this year, third in the nation. He has been dominating the boards. Edey has double-digit rebounds in each of his last eight games. Meanwhile, Braden Smith has 5.6 rebounds per game this year.

On defense, Purdue is 98th in points against per game this year but they are 42nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.6 steals per game on the season. Further, Lance Jones also has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final Minnesota-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Purdue has dominated this year, and there is no reason to think that will not continue. Zach Edey struggled in one of the losses, and the other loss this year was in overtime. Further, both of those were on the road. Minnesota does not have a player on the team that can slow Edey down, and even if they can manage toslow him some, they do not have the depth to slow down Edey with Lance Jones and Braden Smith.

Final Minnesota-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -17.5 (-110)