The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5) and Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6) head to Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Minnesota-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Minnesota-Virginia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Minnesota-Virginia Tech Odds

Minnesota: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -300

Virginia Tech: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Minnesota-Virginia Tech

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is a real possibility for Virginia Tech to be down 14 starters for the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The most notable of those starters is quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten. Drones completed over 60 percent of his passes this season, and the threw for 10 touchdowns. With that, he rushed for six touchdowns. Tuten rushed for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns while receiving two more. This means the Hokies will be without 21 rushing touchdowns and their best quarterback. This gives Minnesota a fantastic chance to win the game.

Minnesota was already not a bad defensive team. They allowed the third-fewest yards per game in the Big Ten this season. Along with that, the Golden Gophers allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns in the conference, and they had the most interceptions. They were also able to hold opponents to just 3.6 yards per rush in the regular season. The Hokies will not have over 2,000 yards of offense in this game, and that is going to work to the advantage of Minnesota.

Minnesota's offense is going to remain intact Friday night. Max Brosmer threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns during the season, and he threw just five interceptions. Brosmer also had five rushing touchdowns on the year. He will be active and leading the team in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Darius Taylor rushed for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as the starting running back, and he is also active. With these two players ready to go, Minnesota has a great chance to cover the spread.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is missing starters, but they should still be able to put up a fight. For starters, Minnesota has their best offense on the field, but they struggled during the season. The Golden Gophers gained the sixth-fewest yards in the Big Ten, and their 26.3 points per game is very average. Virginia Tech was able to hold opponents to 22.8 points per game this season, so Minnesota could have some trouble scoring in this game.

The Hokies have a capable backup running back to help pick up the slack. Jeremiah Coney had just 25 carries on the season, but he made the most of them. Coney averaged 6.8 yards per carry and had a 47-yard rush. He did not find the end zone, but he definitely would have if he had a few more touches. Minnesota does play some decent defense, but Coney runs strong. If he has a good game, the Hokies will be able to cover this spread.

Final Minnesota-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is just missing too many important players for this game. I am expecting Minnesota to get the job done, and cover the spread Friday night in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Final Minnesota-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -7.5 (-104)