Former star of the fan-favorite Fox teen drama The O.C. Mischa Barton revealed some new and potentially troubling information about her co-star Ben McKenzie in the most recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode.
Alex Cooper, comedian and host of the popular Spotify Call Her Daddy podcast, asked Barton what it was like to have been just 17 years old when The O.C. began filming, and to be acting alongside the 25 year old McKenzie as her love interest.
“That’s a pretty big age gap,” Cooper noted. “How did you feel about that, like, romantic on-screen relationship?” she asked.
To which Barton dropped the bombshell response, “Yeah, it wasn’t just on screen either.”
After Cooper audibly gasped at the reveal, Barton added, “It was kind of complicated for me… I went into that, like, a virgin, like a kid, like really feeling like I needed to grow up quickly.”
Barton admitted she didn’t really feel ready for that, calling herself a “really late-bloomer in school” who “hadn’t really dated” and professed to having “no idea what I was doing.”
#MischaBarton claims she dated her #OC costar #BenMcKenzie — and it’s troubling since she says she was underage at the time. Watch the full clip: https://t.co/XqOebZsqJj (🎥: Call Her Daddy / Spotify) pic.twitter.com/fN1kG3LMRH
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2024
Barton quickly rose to fame playing Marissa Cooper alongside Ben McKenzie’s Ryan Atwood character. It will be interesting to see whether McKenzie responds to the podcast interview, and/or whether Barton follows up with any further comments on the subject.
Mischa Barton doesn’t specify her age when her off-screen relationship with McKenzie began, but at age 17 she was still a minor, while McKenzie was an adult in his mid-20s. TMZ reports that they reached out to McKenzie for comment but he had yet to respond.