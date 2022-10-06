fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala responds to Jordan Poole slander amid Draymond Green altercation

Draymond Green Jordan Poole fight altercation Andre Iguodala Warriors

The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter.

Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude was “changing” amid the pursuit of a nine-figure contract extension. Then followed up by emphasizing that the beef Draymond Green escalated was a family affair and nothing more.

With all the news trickling out of the Warriors locker room, it’s to be expected that the issue would be broadcasted loud and clear, shining a dour spotlight at what’s usually seen as an infallible Golden State locker room.

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James
JUST IN:
Related Topics