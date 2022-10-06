The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter.

Andre Iguodala took to Twitter to speak on the reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice today. pic.twitter.com/dQBCpruaTp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 6, 2022

Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude was “changing” amid the pursuit of a nine-figure contract extension. Then followed up by emphasizing that the beef Draymond Green escalated was a family affair and nothing more.

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

With all the news trickling out of the Warriors locker room, it’s to be expected that the issue would be broadcasted loud and clear, shining a dour spotlight at what’s usually seen as an infallible Golden State locker room.