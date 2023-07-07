Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hasn't even come out yet, but that doesn't mean director Christopher McQuarrie isn't already talking about the second part. He recently revealed how much more he has yet to film in the upcoming Tom Cruise-led sequel.

Speaking to Collider, McQuarrie revealed, “We've shot [in] all but one of our international locations.”

He continued, “We've shot our big action set piece except for the biggest set piece, the central set piece of the film, which is massive and unlike anything we've done, and, I think, unlike anything you've ever seen.”

In conclusion, “All the interstitial stuff is shot. There are characters in the movie you don't even know about yet. And I have one. — how would I call it? It's a sidebar action sequence involving the team, which we haven't shot yet, and that's first up as soon as we get back. It's involving elements that I've never worked with before. It's a big challenge, and it's a tight schedule.”

So when does he expect to get back to work on the eighth Mission: Impossible? “The plan to be wrapped for all principal photography is early next year,” he said.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two will be released on June 28, 2024, so they have quite a bit of time to finish filming and head into post-production. The latest film already pushed the boundaries of what can be done in film, it's hard to imagine what Tom Cruise and Co. have in store next.

