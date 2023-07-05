The first wave of reviews for the seventh Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One, have dropped and the film is being relieved overwhelmingly positive. The opening Rotten Tomatoes score for the film is battling it out with the current franchise leader, Fallout. Here's what critics are saying about the latest Tom Cruise thrill ride.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Dead Reckoning Part One (at the time of this writing) is a 98% based on 84 reviews; making it the highest-rated film in the Mission: Impossible series. The next highest is Fallout with a 97% score — however, it's important to note that Fallout has 442 reviews to date that weigh into the score. Dead Reckoning Part One will continue to fluctuate until we're further removed from the review embargo.

Nevertheless, it's clear that critics are loving the latest Mission: Impossible film.

First up, our review praised the new Mission: Impossible film; giving it a B+ grade. For a summer blockbuster that's just about having fun at the movies, you won't find something better to quench that thirst this year.

Indiewire's David Ehrlich (welcome back!) had a similar review to our own, claiming that the latest Mission: Impossible film never quite reaches the heights of Fallout and also gave the film a B+ grade. Read the full review here.

Edward Douglas of The Weekend Warrior gave the film a 7.5/10 score, saying that the film suffers from its dialogue-heavy scenes, but still called the action scenes “pretty great” and claims they make up for any pacing issues that the film has. Read the full review here.

Alex Flood of NME gave the newest Mission: Impossible film one of its lone middling reviews to date, scoring it at 3/5 and calling it a “Christopher Nolan brain fart.” He awarded the film 3/5 stars. Read the full review here.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.