Tom Cruise has continued pushing the envelope in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and the upcoming Dead Reckoning Part One sees the actor speed-flying at high speed. Here's how that happened.

In a new featurette for the latest Mission: Impossible movie, director Christopher McQuarrie called it “one of the most dangerous sports in the world.”

“While it may look similar, speed-flying is not skydiving. Skydiving is fairly predictable. Speed-flying is very unpredictable,” he continued.

He added that while the stunt looked beautiful, “Behind the scenes, we were all in absolute terror.”

Tom Cruise, who performed the stunt, called speed-flying “a very beautiful and delicate sport.” “We're gonna do spirals, and we're landing at an incredibly high speed, over 80 kilometers an hour,” he continued.

In the film, Cruise pulls off another amazing stunt. When Ethan Hunt is desperately trying to find his way onto a moving train. After missing one potential entry point, he's left with no choice but to scale the Alpes and ride his motorcycle. He drives off of the cliff and then releases a parachute once in the air.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the IMF team as they race against AI. A threat from Ethan's past, Gabriel (Esai Morales), faces off with the IMF. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby all return to the franchise. Meanwhile, Morales, Hayley Atwell, and Pom Klementieff all make their franchise debuts in the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.