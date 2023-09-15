Mississippi State earned a 31-24 overtime win over the Arizona Wildcats during the second game of its 2023 football campaign.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns while completing 13 of his 17 pass attempts. Linebackers Jett Johnson, Nathaniel Watson and safety Shawn Preston Jr. totaled four interceptions during the win at Davis Wade Stadium. Watson and Johnson earned 10 and 11 tackles, respectively. Mississippi State running back Jeffery Pittman took a short-yard pass 29 yards for a touchdown in overtime.

“It is fairly easy as a football team to throw in the towel and just accept defeat and they did not do that. And that's credit to the players in that locker room marathon coach Fisher and his staff.” Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett said, via Cowbell Corner writer Kensi Brandenburg. “They did a tremendous job of fighting off the whole game.

“We knew it was gonna be a 60-minute football game. It actually had to be more than that and it was fitting it came down with a scramble but now I mean credit to them.”

Mississippi State will face the LSU Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. LSU defeated the Grambling Tigers in a 72-10 win at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 9. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The LSU Tigers rushed for a total of 302 yards behind the 115 yards and one touchdown from running back Logan Diggs.

What are some bold predictions for Mississippi State football when it faces LSU on Saturday?

3. Jo'Quavious Marks will rush for 100+ yards, 1+ touchdowns

Marks rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown during the Bulldogs win over Arizona. He recorded 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Mississippi State's win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2. Marks led MSU in rushing yards with 582 and rushing touchdowns with nine in 2022.

“Obviously, he's a really talented tailback,” Arnett said after the Southeastern Louisiana win, via HailState.com. “Our offensive line did a really good job opening up some holes in the second half.

“We obviously know he can catch the ball out there in the flat, he's had plenty of reps of that. I'd have to go watch the tape to give a thorough evaluation, but ‘Woody' is exactly what we think he is.”

Grambling running back Chance Williams earned 106 rushing yards on seven carries during LSU's win last week. The LSU Tigers allowed a total of 135 rushing yards during their loss to Florida State. Running back Trey Benson led FSU with 47 rushing yards.

2. Two Mississippi State receivers will record at least 70 receiving yards apiece

Mississippi State receiver Lideatrick Griffin ended the football team's win over Arizona with 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Eight Bulldogs earned at least one reception in their win over Southeastern Louisiana, while six walked away with at least one reception in the victory over the Wildcats.

While MSU's rushing game will be an essential part of a potential win over the Tigers, the Bulldogs must call more upon their passing game when they face an LSU defense that has allowed 258 passing yards per game during their two games played this season.

1. Mississippi State will earn a close win in Starkville

Mississippi State will have the advantage of playing in Starkville when they take on No. 14 LSU. The Bulldogs last won against LSU in Starkville in 2017, when they took a 37-7 win behind the 146 rushing yards of running back Aeris Williams, according to HailState.com.

“Then you've got to deal with all of the things that go with travel, playing at 11 a.m., cowbells, all of those things, but you do it first and foremost starting with great preparation this week, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly said, via On3 National News Desk writer Dan Morrison. “Then, your performance. If you play really well, you don't have to deal with those distractions. Like any other opponent, if you're not playing very well, you're going to hear any team's band, slogans, whatever they have.

“So, this is really about the challenge of playing on the road, handling the 11 a.m. start, playing a really well coached football team. Zach Arnett has done a great job in his really short time being a head coach. They're really well coached.”

The Bulldogs will need to compliment their running game with a consistent passing attack and find ways to slow down the Tigers' offense. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game with 333 and in rushing yards per contest with 207.5. If they can, they may have the opportunity to improve to 3-0 on the season before moving on to face South Carolina on Sept. 23.