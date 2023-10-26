Mississippi State and Auburn will square off in an SEC West showdown in Week 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Auburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs earned a surprising but lackluster 7-3 win at Arkansas last week, but you'll take them how you can get them in this conference. Zach Arnett's team finally has some momentum having won two straight games.

As for the Tigers, they're looking to snap a four-game losing streak after a gauntlet of a stretch against Ole Miss (L 28-21), LSU (L 48-18), Georgia (L 27-20), and Texas A&M (L 27-10).

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Mississippi State-Auburn Odds

Mississippi State: +6.5 (-110)

Auburn: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn Week 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread

Because this game could look a lot like the one the Bulldogs played in a week ago?

It's a matchup between two teams who rank in the bottom four in the SEC in scoring offense, as Mississippi State is averaging 26.9 points per game, while Auburn is averaging 26.7 points per game. For reference, Arkansas averages the fewest points in the conference with 26.5 points per game.

Asking for one team to win by almost a touchdown in a matchup between two teams that struggle to score the ball? That seems less than ideal for the favorite.

That's especially the case if the Bulldogs get their starting quarterback back in the mix. Will Rogers, who's currently considered questionable for the game, didn't play against Arkansas due to an arm injury, with backup Mike Wright going 8-of-12 for 85 yards while throwing a touchdown and an interception. He also added 11 carries for 60 yards.

Wright's dual-threat ability adds a different dynamic to the offense, but it's better to use that in a complimentary role so that Rogers can lead the passing game. Mississippi State would love to have a little of both against the Auburn defense.

Speaking of defense, the Bulldogs get to build off their Arkansas performance with another favorable matchup. Auburn has struggled to find consistency through the air (124th with 151.0 passing yards per game), so that should give Mississippi State an opportunity to stack the box – the Tigers are 30th with 186.6 rushing yards per game – to force quarterback Payton Thorne and company to make plays.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

Auburn has played much better at home than on the road this season.

Hugh Freeze has had his team right there with a chance to win games against Georgia (L 27-20) and Ole Miss (L 28-21), and Mississippi State has not played anywhere near the level of those two SEC title contenders this season. So, that's a great starting point for covering the spread in this matchup.

Rogers' status is also a big part of the equation. It's hard to see the Bulldogs holding Auburn to three points as it did to Arkansas, and you're just not gonna win many games scoring just seven of your own. But, if Rogers isn't on the field, there is a scenario where Mississippi State struggles to find points yet again.

Something that the Tigers have done that supports that is force turnovers. Auburn is 23rd nationally with 13 turnovers gained this season – nine interceptions and four fumbles – and one swing of momentum on defense in a game between two below-average offenses could be huge.

Another reason Auburn could cover the spread? Maybe, just maybe, this is the game the Tigers find their passing attack since Mississippi State is allowing 239.7 yards per game (89th) and 7.6 yards per completion (93rd).

Final Mississippi State-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Both teams are 2-5 against the spread this season, so it's a toss-up on deciding which team is the better bet.

Without knowing whether Rogers plays, it's hard to be confident in this pick. He'd give the Bulldogs a great chance to not only cover the spread but win the game. Without him, they may lose by double-digits considering the offense didn't do much of anything at Arkansas.

However, this game could be about who needs it more at this point in the season. This is a pivotal game for Auburn, as it is desperate for a win after facing the SEC's elite over the past months. Things could finally connect in multiple areas to give Freeze's team exactly what they've been looking for – an SEC victory.

The Tigers are the choice.

Final Mississippi State-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -6.5 (-110)