It's the beauty of college sports when two teams meet that might not be as connected in the standings, but the game means everything because of their rivalry. The Egg Bowl may not have as much meaning in basketball right now as it does in football, but try telling the crowd who will pack into The Sandy and John Black Pavilion for this matchup. The game means a little more nationally, as it'll be the 22nd-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs against the 19th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs won the first matchup between these teams at home in a three-point overtime thriller. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Mississippi State has struggled since that victory over Ole Miss, winning just two of their past six games. It's a bitter pill to swallow for the Bulldogs, as they were favorites in four of those six games and had one outright win as underdogs. They were all gettable games for the Bulldogs, but they let them slip away.

The opposite can be said for Ole Miss, even though it took some time for them to get things on track. The Rebels lost their next two games after the Bulldogs' loss but have now won four of their past five against high-caliber programs.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State's offense will have to lead them to a victory in this game, but it'll be challenging to crack Ole Miss' defense at home. The good news is that the Bulldogs own the matchup on paper, ranking 61st with 79.2 points per game. The Rebels are behind them on defense, ranking 77th with 68.3 points allowed.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss can capitalize on Mississippi State with their high-powered offense. The Rebels rank 86th in the nation with 78.1 points per game, while the Bulldogs have struggled on defense. They rank 191st in the country with 71.8 points allowed per game.

Final Mississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State has been getting the better of the basketball version of the Egg Bowl, winning seven of the past ten matchups and covering six of those games. It has been a good stretch recently, as the Bulldogs won five of six and covered four. Ole Miss trailed by eight points at halftime in the first meeting this season but rallied back to tie the game and send it to overtime. It was a high-scoring affair, as nine players combined scored double-digits. The score wasn't high because of overtime, as the teams combined 148 points before the overtime period, with only 17 points coming in overtime.

Mississippi State's defense stepped up in the first half, allowing just 29 points before surrendering 45 in the second half. The game was well on pace to go under before the explosive second half. The Bulldogs' cracks were forming in that second half, and they've shone through recently. Take the Rebels to add to the Bulldogs' struggles.

FinalMississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 (-110)