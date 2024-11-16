One of just two matchups between top 25 ranked teams this Saturday will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium, as the 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers will head to Columbia to take on the 21st-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The winner of the matchup will maintain a sliver of hope for a College Football Playoff berth, while the loser will likely be unranked at this time next week.

For Missouri, a team that entered the season as the 11th-ranked team in the country following a 2023 season in which they went 11-2 and earned a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State, this is something of a must-win game considering the preseason expectations. But unfortunately for the Tigers, they may have to do so without their veteran starting quarterback Brady Cook.

Cook has been banged up at various times throughout the season, exiting two different games with a pair of different injuries. But the gutsy fifth-year senior will at least enter the afternoon with hopes of being able to play against the Gamecocks.

“Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is expected to be a true game-time decision at South Carolina today, as he’s expected to attempt to play,” writes ESPN's Pete Thamel on X. “He’s going to warm-up and see how he feels, as he’s battling an injured wrist. He’d been considered doubtful on the injury report.”

The official X account for Power Mizzou provided additional details on Saturday morning, stating that the expectation is that Cook will indeed take the field against South Carolina.

The fifth-year senior was injured back on October 19th against the Auburn Tigers. Cook left mid-game and was taken to a nearby hospital for an MRI on a badly injured ankle before returning in the 2nd half and helping to lead Missouri to a come-from-behind win. The next week, Cook started against Alabama but was extremely limited, and ended up exiting the game early with a wrist injury. Drew Pyne got the start last Saturday in Mizzou's 30-23 win over Oklahoma.